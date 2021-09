A person was killed in a shooting Sunday in South Shore.

About 2:45 p.m., a male was inside of a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP