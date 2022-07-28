Man charged in fatal shooting of Original Maxwell Street restaurant worker

article

A Bellwood man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a worker at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Joseph Freeman, 47, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez who was working the restaurant's service window, Chicago police said.

Freeman was arrested Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Freeman is due in bond court Thursday.