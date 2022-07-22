Chicago restaurant employee shot dead while working service window

A man was shot and killed while working the service window of a restaurant Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The worker, whose age is unknown, was working the service window around 3:10 at a restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the face, police said.

He was unable to provide details to police and the nature of the shooting was unclear.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's officer has not yet identified him.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.