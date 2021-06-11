Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in Grand Crossing carjacking

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Kveon Guadalupe | Chicago Police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man is facing charges after being arrested for armed carjacking in the Grand Crossing neighborhood

Kveon Guadalupe has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

Guadalupe was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday after being identified by officers as the person who allegedly took a 27-year-old man’s car at gunpoint on April 4 in the 7600 block of South Chicago Avenue, police said.

Guadalupe is due in bond court Thursday. 