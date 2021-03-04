Man charged in I-80 shooting near Country Club Hills

article

A Champaign man faces felony charges in connection to a shooting on Interstate 80 last year that caused him and another driver to veer off the road and crash.

Terrel Jackson was charged with opening fire on another vehicle Aug. 16 at Pulaski Road, near south suburban Country Club Hills, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Jackson, 30, allegedly fired shots at a man and woman traveling westbound, causing them them to veer off the road and crash into a guardrail, state police said. They were uninjured.

Jackson also veered off the road and struck a light pole before coming to a rest in a ditch, state police said. He allegedly ran away from the crash.

Jackson was charged with two felony counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was being held at Champaign County Jail on charges related to another incident, state police said.