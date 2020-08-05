Man charged in Lawndale double murder

article

A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered 24-year-old man held without bail in connection to a double murder from Sunday in Lawndale.

Ladelle Carpenter, of the Austin neighborhood, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 6 a.m. shooting that killed two men, according to Chicago police.

Both men, age 28, were pronounced dead at the scene in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue, police said.

They were identified as Quincy Ferguson Jr. of North Chicago and Darren Sims of Lawndale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Carpenter is due in court again Aug. 24.