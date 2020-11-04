Man charged in Near North Side crash that pinned CPD officer against parked car

article

Felony charges have been filed against a south suburban man accused of pinning a Chicago police officer with a stolen vehicle Tuesday on the Near North Side.

Anthony Sheko, 23, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery to a police officer causing great bodily harm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Sheko, who lives in Country Club Hills, was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle when officers tried to pull it over about 4:05 p.m. near Maple and State streets, police said. During the traffic stop, he allegedly reversed the vehicle, hitting an officer and pinning him against a parked vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with an injury to his lower leg, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

Sheko and a female passenger were taken into custody and an automatic weapon was found during a search of the vehicle, police said.

Sheko is due in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, police said.

The passenger, 29-year-old Asia Spann of south suburban Flossmoor, was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, police said.