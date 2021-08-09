Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:43 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:12 PM CDT until MON 7:15 PM CDT, Mchenry County

Man charged in pistol-whipping attacks on the CTA

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Darren Muldrow | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in two pistol-whipping attacks that happened on the CTA last week.

Darren Muldrow, 33, was arrested Friday after he was identified as the man who pistol-whipped a 21-year-old man with a handgun Aug. 2 on the Blue Line Clinton platform.

Two days later, Muldrow allegedly pistol-whipped a 39-year-old woman in the head and arm with a gun around 9 a.m. at the Blue Line Western station.

Man beat CTA riders with gun, police say

Chicago police are trying to find a man who they say appears to be randomly beating people with a handgun.

He is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated battery to a transit employee and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

He was being held at the Cook County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.