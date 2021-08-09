Man charged in pistol-whipping attacks on the CTA

article

A man has been charged in two pistol-whipping attacks that happened on the CTA last week.

Darren Muldrow, 33, was arrested Friday after he was identified as the man who pistol-whipped a 21-year-old man with a handgun Aug. 2 on the Blue Line Clinton platform.

Two days later, Muldrow allegedly pistol-whipped a 39-year-old woman in the head and arm with a gun around 9 a.m. at the Blue Line Western station.

He is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated battery to a transit employee and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was being held at the Cook County Jail on $100,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.