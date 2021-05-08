Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Chatham
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - A man is charged in an expressway shooting in Chicago that left the victim's car damaged but did not cause any injuries.

Illinois State Police said Leroy Longs, 28, of Chicago, was involved in a shooting on the Dan Ryan on May 7.

A Metra police officer saw the shooting take place in the Chatham area in the northbound lanes near 87th street on Friday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Metra officer followed the suspect's car and stopped them near West 79th and South Lafayette. Four people were taken into custody, but three were released.

The victims drove their car to a police station to file a report, but no one was injured.

Plans to install cameras along Chicago area expressways stall

The deadliest expressway in Chicagoland is the Dan Ryan. So, where are the upgraded cameras the Illinois Department of Transportation announced they had the money to buy two months ago?