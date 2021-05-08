Man charged in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

article

A man is charged in an expressway shooting in Chicago that left the victim's car damaged but did not cause any injuries.

Illinois State Police said Leroy Longs, 28, of Chicago, was involved in a shooting on the Dan Ryan on May 7.

A Metra police officer saw the shooting take place in the Chatham area in the northbound lanes near 87th street on Friday night.

The Metra officer followed the suspect's car and stopped them near West 79th and South Lafayette. Four people were taken into custody, but three were released.

The victims drove their car to a police station to file a report, but no one was injured.