Man charged in Shorewood bank robbery

A man was arrested Wednesday, just 25 hours after allegedly robbing a bank in Shorewood.

On Tuesday, the FBI responded to a reported bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank and Trust located at 931 Brook Forest Avenue in Shorewood, Illinois.

According to authorities, a male suspect jumped over the counter to steal money.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The FBI says no weapon was implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled the scene on an electric bike.

On Wednesday around 9 a.m., an off-duty Joliet police officer saw a man dining at a McDonald's on Rt. 59 in Joliet that looked similar to the bank robbery suspect.

James A. Houge

A short time later, 52-year-old James Houge of Plainfield was taken into custody. He was still in possession of the electric bicycle, and had clothing and a backpack on him that matched what was seen on surveillance video, police said.

Houge has been charged with felony robbery and robbery of a financial institution. He's being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a federal indictment.