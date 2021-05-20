Man charged in South Chicago carjacking

article

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested in connection with an armed carjacking Tuesday in South Chicago on the South Side.

Raheem Wilson has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Wilson was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after being identified by officers as the person who allegedly took a 56-year-old woman’s vehicle and by force an hour earlier in the 8300 block of South Baltimore Avenue, police said. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Wilson is due in bond court Thursday.