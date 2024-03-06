Man charged in South Shore carjacking
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Tuesday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
Jerry Wilson, 39, allegedly stole a vehicle from a 41-year-old man around noon in the 7200 block of South Merrill Avenue, according to police.
Wilson was arrested roughly an hour later in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.
Wilson has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Jerry Wilson | Chicago police