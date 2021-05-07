Man charged in South Side carjackings
article
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old has been charged in two armed carjackings on the South Side.
Keshawn Wordlow was arrested Thursday in connection to the incidents, Chicago police announced Friday
He allegedly carjacked a 37-year-old woman at gunpoint April 30 in the 200 block of West 66th Street, police said.
Less than an hour later, Wordlow allegedly carjacked a 27-year-old woman in the 8300 block of South Pulaski Avenue.
Wordlow was expected to appear in juvenile court Friday on two counts of aggravated vehicular highjacking and two counts of armed robbery.