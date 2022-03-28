Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in South Side double murder, kidnapping of 18-year-old

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 6:54AM
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago
Jamie Jones | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting two men and beating a woman he kidnapped over the weekend in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Jamie Jones, 31, was accused of gunning down two 51-year-old men around 6 p.m. Friday in the same block as his home, the 8300 block of South Sangamon Avenue, police said.

Jones was also charged with beating a woman and holding her against her will Friday in the same block, police said.

Jones was arrested Saturday in the same block where the crimes allegedly occurred, police said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery, according to police.

Jones is due in court Monday.

