Man charged in violent robbery of 81-year-old in the Loop

A man was charged after allegedly knocking down an elderly man and robbing him Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.

Tarrese Dunmore, 20, is accused of shoving an 81-year-old to the ground and stealing his belongings around 5 p.m. in the first block of South State Street, police said.

Dunmore was arrested minutes later in the same block, police said.

He was charged with robbery and aggravated robbery of a victim over 60.

Dunmore is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.