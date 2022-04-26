Man charged with stealing Chicago ambulance; witness describes crazy scene

article

A Chicago man was charged with stealing an ambulance and leading police on a 70-mile chase Monday on Interstate 55, officials announced Tuesday.

Benjamin K Harrington, 46, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday and charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen from right in front of a Chinatown firehouse and ended up roughly 70 miles away on a highway downstate.

Police chased ambulance 66 down Interstate 55 and even though a tire blew out somewhere around Joliet, the vehicle kept going until it reached mile marker 217 near Dwight, Illinois.

Harrington appeared to be cooperating with police but then ran across the median into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

That's where Garrett Tiehes was bringing his car to a stop and got out his phone.

"I thought it was a car accident and then I see a man take off with 10 cops chasing him. I thought I would shoot video to show to my friends and they told me, ‘this guy stole an ambulance’ and they said a whole chase was going on."

Tiehes said Harrington looked distraught and he was glad his car doors were locked. It appeared the suspect tried to get into a pickup truck in the other lane.

"I was just in shock, I literally didn't know what was going on at all," Tiehes said, looking back at the experience.

Tiehes, who is a journalism graduate from University of Missouri, said his reporting skills kicked in as he captured the video.

Harrington was taken for a ride in another ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

CFD has launched an internal investigation to prevent something similar from happening again

The department thanked law enforcement for preventing injury to others and for recovering the ambulance.

Chicago police are the lead investigating agency in this case, state police said.