Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in violent Chicago carjacking

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a carjacking and beating last December in West Pullman on the South Side.

Damon Calhoun, 20, was accused of attacking a 24-year-old man and stealing his car on Dec. 2 in the 12000 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.

Calhoun was arrested Thursday in Little Village, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Calhoun is due in court Friday.