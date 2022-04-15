Man charged in violent Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a carjacking and beating last December in West Pullman on the South Side.
Damon Calhoun, 20, was accused of attacking a 24-year-old man and stealing his car on Dec. 2 in the 12000 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.
Calhoun was arrested Thursday in Little Village, according to police.
He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
Calhoun is due in court Friday.