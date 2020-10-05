Man charged with 63rd Street Red Line station shooting

article

A man has been charged with a shooting last month at the 63rd Street Red Line station in Englewood on the South Side.

Jack Raymond, 45, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Raymond is accused of firing at a 25-year-old man at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 24 on the platform at the station, 220 W. 63rd St., police said. The man was hit in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities arrested Raymond Friday afternoon after identifying him as the shooter, police said. He was later also identified as the suspect in a shooting Sept. 4 in the 7100 block of South Euclid Avenue in South Shore.

In that case, a 28-year-old woman was on the sidewalk at 12:39 p.m. when Raymond fired shots and ran away, police said. The woman was hit in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Raymond, who lives in South Shore, is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday, police said.