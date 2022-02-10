Man charged with attacking 5 women minutes apart in the Loop

article

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple aggravated battery charges after police say he attempted to rob multiple women separately, in the matter of minutes Tuesday.

William Livingston, 28, of Chicago, was identified as the person who struck and attempted to take belongings of five women in the Loop.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

12 p.m. in the 700 block of S. State (30-year-old victim)

12:09 p.m. in the 0-100 block of E. Van Buren (25-year-old victim)

12:11 p.m. in the 0-100 block of E. Jackson (25-year-old victim)

12:22 p.m. in the 0-100 block of E. Monroe (27 and 49-year-old victims)

Livingston was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of attempted robbery and a misdemeanor count of battery, police said.

He is expected in central bond court Thursday.