Man charged with attempted murder after firing gunshots toward officers: police

A 25-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing gunshots at Chicago police officers.

Antwan Dixon is charged with three felony counts of attempted murder - first degree and one felony count of Agg UUW/person/vehicle/previous conviction.

Dixon was arrested just before 2 a.m., Jan. 17, in the 13000 block of S. Evans Avenue.

Police identified Dixon as a suspect who pointed and fired a weapon at Chicago police officers in the 700 block of E. 131st Street. It's unknown if there were any injuries.

He ran from the scene but was apprehended and taken into custody, according to officials.

Dixon's detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

