Man charged with attempted murder after shooting CPD officer on Chicago's West Side

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at five Chicago police officers, striking one of the officers in the hand on Saturday.

Tracey Thomas Jr. has been charged with five felony counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Officers were investigating reports of gunfire about 11:25 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue when someone fired shots at them, according to police.

When more units arrived to search for the shooter, Thomas allegedly fired again from an elevated first-floor window of a building in the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue, police said.

A female officer was struck in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her wound was not life-threatening and she was released later that day.

Thomas was arrested on the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue at approximately 2:07 PM.

"This is the 16th officer shot at or shot this year," Brown said. "This is outpacing last year's year-to-date. It highlights bravery, dedication and commitment of our police officers. These brave men and women run towards danger to protect the people of Chicago."

The offender will appear in Central Bond Court on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

