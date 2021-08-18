Man charged with attempted murder for driving into Chicago police officers

article

A man has been charged after striking two police officers with a car, dragging one of them during a traffic stop Friday in the Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

Jermaine Little, 35, was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the man who reversed a Chevrolet Impala into two Chicago police officers during a traffic stop Friday in the first block of West 63rd Street, police said.

Little dragged an officer with the car, pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct, police said.

An officer fired his gun during the incident but no one was struck.

The officer who was dragged was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Little is facing two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony fount of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

A handgun was recovered when Little was arrested Tuesday, police said.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.