Man charged with attempted murder in East Garfield Park shooting

A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a firearm from a vehicle, striking a man multiple times.

Lezzerick Webster has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Lezzerick Webster, 26

Webster was arrested on June 8 in the 800 block of West Grenshaw.

Police identified him as the offender who shot a 30-year-old man multiple times on May 22 in the 3100 block of West Flournoy.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.