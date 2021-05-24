Man charged with attempted murder in River North shooting
CHICAGO - A West Garfield Park man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting and wounding a woman Sunday in the River North neighborhood.
Keith Longstreet, 37, was arrested in the 300 block of West Illinois Street after being identified as the gunman in the shooting one block away, Chicago police said.
Longstreet allegedly opened fire at 1:27 a.m., striking a 35-year-old woman in the lower back, police said.
She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Longstreet is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.
He is due in court Monday.
