Hazel Crest man charged with attempted murder of 29-year-old woman

A Hazel Crest man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a woman last year in Chatham on the South Side.

Deangelo Cooper, 33, shot the woman five times as she was standing in a hallway of an apartment building on Sept. 20 in the 600 block of East 81st Street, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police arrested Cooper on Thursday in the 17400 block of South Halsted Street in Homewood after identifying him as the shooter, police said.

Cooper is charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder and one felony count of possession of revoked firearm FOID.

He was expected to appear in court later Friday.