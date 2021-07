article

A man has been charged in an armed carjacking in the Austin neighborhood.

Malik Boyd, 18, is accused of carjacking a 32-year-old woman on July 6 in the 5000 block of West Erie Street, Chicago police said.

Boyd has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said. He is also facing a felony charge for aggravated unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

He is due in bond court Friday.