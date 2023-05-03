Man charged with beating woman to death in Rogers Park
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the death of a woman Monday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Fostelle Hymon, 26, is accused of beating a 41-year-old woman to death inside a home in the 1700 block of West Estes Avenue, according to police.
The woman was found unresponsive with bruises to her face and body.
Hymon was arrested around 6:20 p.m. in the same block where the attack occurred.
He was charged with first-degree murder and murder due to a strong probability of death, both felonies.
Hymon is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.