Man charged with breaking into vehicles in Mount Prospect

A man is accused of breaking into vehicles in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Jamal Perteete, 28, is charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of burglary to a motor vehicle, Mount Prospect police said.

He is also charged with eight misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, police said.

About 5:10 a.m. April 29, officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle in the area of the 1300 block of Sir Lancelot Lane, police said. There, officers found Perteete who was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home and allegedly found two guns that were taken in the thefts, police said.

Perteete was ordered held on $30,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court May 13.