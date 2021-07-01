Man charged with burglary, looting in August 2020

article

A 33-year-old man has been charged with burglary and looting in Old Town last August, according to Chicago police.

Chordero Holiday was arrested Wednesday in the 300 block of Pulaski Road in Calumet City, after being identified as a person who allegedly burglarized and looted a store on Aug. 10 in the 400 block of West North Avenue, police said.

Holiday is facing one felony count of burglary, looting and use of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was due in bond court Thursday.