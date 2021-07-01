Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Man charged with burglary, looting in August 2020

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Chordero Holiday | Chicago Police

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man has been charged with burglary and looting in Old Town last August, according to Chicago police.

Chordero Holiday was arrested Wednesday in the 300 block of Pulaski Road in Calumet City, after being identified as a person who allegedly burglarized and looted a store on Aug. 10 in the 400 block of West North Avenue, police said.

Holiday is facing one felony count of burglary, looting and use of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was due in bond court Thursday.

Lightfoot to looters: 'We're coming for you'

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered a clear message Monday morning to the individuals responsible for overnight looting and violence in downtown Chicago.