Man charged with carjacking, battery after alleged assault police officer

A 24-year-old man is facing carjacking and battery charges after allegedly head-butting a police officer Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Juan Posos, of Brighton Park, was arrested Sunday morning after carjacking two people and assaulting an officer, Chicago police said.

About 11:15 a.m., Posos approached a woman sitting inside her Volkswagen Passat in the 4000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, displayed a pair of pliers and forced her out of the car, police said.

After taking off in the Volkswagen, he crashed into two parked cars and fled on foot before approaching a man sitting inside a Mazda 3 in the 4300 block of South Washtenaw, police said. Posos implied he had a handgun and forced the man out of his car, then fled in the Mazda.

Shortly after, officers pulled over the Mazda on Western Avenue, police said. While they escorted Posos to an ambulance, he allegedly kicked and head-butted one of the officers.

Posos was charged with two counts of vehicular highjacking, one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene.

He was expected to appear in court Monday.