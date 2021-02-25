Man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in South Shore

Charges were filed against a 20-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint earlier in February in the South Shore neighborhood.

Tyrone Cook allegedly confronted the woman Feb. 6 in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He allegedly took her belongings and vehicle at gunpoint.

Cook was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony count each of vehicular highjacking with a firearm, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

He was expected to appear in court Thursday.

In January, CPD Supt. David Brown outlined a plan to address the rise in carjackings, which have more than doubled in the past year.