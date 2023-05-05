Man charged with driving over 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a crowd of people in a parking lot last September in the Montclare neighborhood.

Renato Salazar, 29, is accused ramming his car into four people on Sept. 10, 2022 outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square, 6550 W. Fullerton Ave., according to police.

Those injured were a 27-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 61-year-old man.

Family members said an argument started inside the restaurant and spilled outside where Salazar, who was driving a black Tahoe, ran over the four victims and drove off.

Salazar was arrested Wednesday in Franklin Park.

He was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.

Salazar, of Austin, is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.