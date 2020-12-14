Man charged with DUI, illegal gun possession after shots fired at police in Park Manor

A man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing from police Friday in Park Manor after shots were fired at officers.

Harold Graham, 44, was allegedly driving a black Infiniti SUV without its headlights on about 11:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue when officers began to follow him, Chicago police said.

Someone threw a trash can in front of the officer’s vehicle, police said, and when officers got out to move it several shots were fired in their direction. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the rounds.

The officers did not return fire and continued to follow the SUV until it crashed into a utility pole in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

Graham ran from the vehicle but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said. Officers allegedly found a weapon on him.

Graham was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal, police said. He is also charged with misdemeanor DUI and attempting to elude police.

He appeared in bond court Sunday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail, according to Cook County court records.