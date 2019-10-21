Man charged with DUI in Clarendon Hills head-on crash that killed 2

article

A Chicago man killed two people and critically injured another early Sunday when he drunkenly crashed head-on into their vehicle in the west suburbs, according to prosecutors.

Juan Rodea-Cruz, 25, of Humboldt Park, allegedly had empty beer cans and a broken liquor bottle scattered throughout his vehicle when officers found him at the crash site on Route 83 near 55th Street in Clarendon Hills, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, and one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, prosecutors said.

Rodea-Cruz was allegedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 83 at 2:47 a.m. when he crashed head-on into a vehicle with four occupants, prosecutors said.

Two people in the other vehicle, Marko Boskovic, 27, of Revere, Massachusetts and Laura Uribe, 26, of LaGrange, both died at the hospital shortly after the crash, prosecutors said.

Another passenger in the vehicle was treated and released, but a fourth was in critical condition before his condition was stabilized, prosecutors said. They are both 27-year-old men from Massachusetts.

“Mr. Rodea-Cruz’s decision to allegedly get behind the wheel after he had been drinking demonstrates his complete disregard for the motoring public,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

A judge ordered Rodea-Cruz held on a $750,000 bail, prosecutors said. His next court date is Nov. 25. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years in prison.