Man charged with DUI in crash with CTA bus that injured 7 in Tri-Taylor

A man is accused of driving drunk and slamming into a CTA bus Wednesday in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side, sending seven people to a hospital.

Arturo Negrete, 26, was charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI, Chicago police said. He was also cited for failure to yield the right of way and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Negrete was allegedly speeding in a black BMW X3 about 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Taylor Street when he crashed into the back of the bus, police said.

Of the 13 people on the bus, five men and two women between 27 and 53 years old were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Negrete was set to appear in court Feb. 10, police said.