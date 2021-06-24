Man charged with DUI in fatal I-94 crash near Bridgeport

article

A Chicago man was arrested and charged in a fatal DUI crash that left one person dead and another injured early Tuesday morning.

Delaneo C. Jackson, 39, was driving a silver 2017 Lexus at 2:14 a.m. when it rear-ended a 2010 Nissan Altima, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The crash happened in the southbound express lanes of I-94 at 63rd Street near Bridgeport, state police said.

Jackson has been charged with two felony charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, state police announced Thursday.

The driver and rear passenger of the Nissan were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to ISP. The rear passenger was pronounced dead, state police said.

Jackson and the passenger of his vehicle were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was then taken into custody without incident and remains without bond at the Cook County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.