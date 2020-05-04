Man charged with DUI in fatal I-80 crash near Morris

article

A man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a truck driver Sunday on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County.

Jean Christopher Dylan Wilson, 20, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI involving death, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

About 11:55 p.m., Wilson was driving a Jeep which was stationary on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 near Brisbin Road, state police said. As Wilson merged into traffic his Jeep was rear-ended by a semitrailer.

The man driving the semi, 43-year-old Brandon Heard, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. A 25-year-old man who was riding in the Jeep suffered serious injuries, while Wilson was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilson, of Morris, is being held at the Grundy County Jail on $500,000 bail.