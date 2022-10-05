Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

article

A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said.

Police discovered the men, 29 and 30, lying unresponsive around 4 a.m.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Coakley was arrested Monday in the 300 block of West Ohio Street.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Coakley is due in bond court Wednesday.