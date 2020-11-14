Man charged with felony arson after allegedly setting Loop business on fire

article

A 23-year-old man allegedly turned himself into police after setting fire to a business Thursday in a high-rise on Jeweler’s Row in the Loop.

Daniel Nieves, 23, was charged with one felony count of aggravated arson, Chicago police said.

Nieves allegedly started a fire at the business in the first block of South Wabash Avenue about 3:50 a.m., police said. He walked into the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Ave., later that afternoon to turn himself in, according to police.

Nieves appeared in bond court Saturday, according to Cook County court records. Details about his bail were not immediately known.

Nieves is due back in court Nov. 19.