Man charged with fighting employee, customers at Jewel-Osco in Chicago

article

A 36-year-old New York City man has been charged with starting a fight after he was confronted for allegedly shoplifting at a Lake View grocery store.

Anthony Green, who was stabbed and cut by broken glass during Wednesday’s incident, first shoved a woman after a Jewel-Osco employee stopped him for shoplifting, authorities said.

He allegedly went on to punch a 42-year-old man. That man pulled out a pocket knife and slashed Green in self defense, police said.

Green left the store, in the 3500 block of North Broadway, but broke a window and climbed back inside the business, police said. He then allegedly punched another man while being chased out of the broken window.

Green walked to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said.

Green was charged with aggravated battery to a merchant and criminal damage to property, as well as three misdemeanor battery counts.