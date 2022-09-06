Man charged with groping 2 women at Cozy Foot Massage in Lake Villa

A 45-year-old man allegedly groped two women while working as a massage therapist in suburban Lake Villa.

Police say the suspect, Kim Li Bun, who is an Indonesian native but currently lives in Arlington Heights, was employed by Cozy Foot Massage in Lake Villa.

On August 24, 2022, the first woman said Bun was giving her a massage and that he inappropriately touched her. He's accused of attempting to remove clothing and touching the victim under her clothing.

The woman described Bun to police as an employee of Asian descent who spoke little to no English, and that he was bearing a nametag with the name "Alex" on it.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On September 2, 2022, a second woman reported a similar incident and gave police a similar description of the suspect.

Lake Villa police then responded to the business and observed a suspect matching the description the victims gave.

Bun allegedly attempted to run out the back door of the business, but was detained by police and taken in for questioning.

Kim Li Bun | Lake Villa Police Department

During the interview, police say Bun made "incriminating statements," and that he worked for the business for about a month and admitted he had no formal training for massage therapy.

Bun's been charged with battery and aggravated battery. He's being held at the Lake County Jail as he awaits a bond hearing.

Lake Villa police urge anyone who believes they were also a victim to contact detectives at 847-356-6106.