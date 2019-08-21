Man charged with kidnapping 16-year-old Indiana girl, holding her in Arkansas

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A man was charged Tuesday with kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from Indiana and holding her in another state, allegedly believing her order of protection against him would "go away" once she turned 18.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn faces 21 charges including kidnapping, stalking and criminal confinement in connection to a missing Crown Point girl who was found Sunday in Arkansas, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Curry-Fishtorn, 22, is still at large, the Lake County sheriff's office said Wednesday. A no bail warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"We are also extremely pleased that the victim has been safely returned to her family," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a statement.

The two allegedly met in January at a Marine recruitment event and entered a relationship shortly after, according to a court document. Curry-Fishtorn allegedly became "very controlling" in the relationship and would sometimes threaten the girl's family, the document states. The girl's mother obtained a restraining order against him in May.

Curry-Fishtorn allegedly kidnapped the girl on Aug. 16, forcing her into his vehicle and driving to a friend's home in Arkansas, the document states.

In Arkansas, Curry-Fishtorn allegedly paid to dye the girl's hair black so she wouldn't be recognized, the document states. He allegedly told her his plan was to keep her until she was 18, hoping other charges against him would "go away" once she became and adult. He also allegedly suggested fleeing to Maine or North Dakota.

A family member of Curry-Fishtorn said he was violent in the past, once allegedly cocking a gun and pointing it at his mother, the document states.