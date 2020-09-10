Man charged with kidnapping women in Hyde Park, driving them to ATMs to retrieve cash

article

A man allegedly broke into a Hyde Park home and kidnapped two women, driving them around and forcing them to withdraw cash from ATMs before they could escape.

Johnathan Drummond, 29, was arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, home invasion and sex abuse, Chicago police said.

He allegedly entered a home about 4 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street and woke up the women, ages 22 and 25, police said.

He implied he had weapon and forced them to drive with him to several banks and ATMs, withdrawing cash along the way, police said. The woman were eventually able to escape and contact police.

Drummond, of the Gresham neighborhood, is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Thursday.