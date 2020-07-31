Man charged with killing man who broke up fight in Roseland

article

A Bronzeville man is accused of killing another man who tried to stop him from fighting his sister earlier this month in Roseland.

Steven Davis, 18, was charged with first degree murder for the July 16 shooting in the 200 block of East 107th Street, Chicago police said.

Davis allegedly shot Be’Rasheet Mitchell, 21, after Mitchell tried to break up a “domestic altercation” between Davis and Mitchell’s sister, officials said. Mitchell died a day later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest and he was taken into custody about 12:55 p.m. Thursday in Galesburg in western Illinois, police said.

Davis is due in bond court Friday.