Man, 21, dies days after being shot while breaking up argument in Roseland

A 21-year-old man was shot and later died while trying to break up an argument Thursday in Roseland on the South Side.

A woman was arguing with a man about 9:07 a.m. in the 200 block of East 107th Street, Chicago police said. The man pulled out a gun and fired shots at the 21-year-old when he tried to intervene.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where police initially said his condition had stabilized. The Cook County medical examiner’s office, however, confirmed he died Friday morning.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as being Be’Rasheet Mitchell of Roseland. An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death a homicide.