35 shot, 5 fatally, so far this weekend

Thirty-five people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, five of them fatally. Four teenage boys are among those wounded.

Saturday

The latest fatal shooting left a man dead Saturday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was shot multiple times at 6:28 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours earlier, another man was killed in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was driving south on Washtenaw Avenue at 3:28 a.m. when someone shot at him, according to police. He was struck in the armpit and crashed the vehicle into a tree in the 2600 block of West 24th Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 20 minutes before that, one man was fatally shot and four other people were injured in Lawndale on the West Side.

The group was standing on the sidewalk and street at 3:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when two males fired shots, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 32-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Two other men, whose ages were not immediately known, were also each shot in the right leg. All four were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nearly two hours earlier, a 67-year-old man was fatally shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street when someone fired shots from a vacant lot, police said. The man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Friday

The weekend’s earliest homicide killed one man and injured another Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.

They were in a first floor apartment about 9:52 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when a male kicked in the door and opened fire, police said.

Derek Teague, 60, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Bronzeville.

A 23-year-old man was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

Nonfatal attacks

The weekend’s first shooting wounded three people, including a 14-year-old boy, a few hours earlier in the same block.

The trio was on the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The teen was struck in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. A 21-year-old man was struck in the arm, and a woman, 27, was shot in the buttocks. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago fire officials said the trio was transported in serious-to-critical condition but stabilized at the hospital.

Another teenage boy was shot early Saturday at a gas station in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was pumping gas at a gas station about 2:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone fired shots from a black SUV, according to police. The boy was shot in the back and taken to Community First Medical Center. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

About an hour and a half before that, another 14-year-old was wounded in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The boy was shot in the left hand at 12:58 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Argyle Street, police said. He refused to tell police about the circumstances of the shooting. He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital and transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

On Friday night, another teen was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 9:47 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone fired shots from a black sedan, police said. The boy was struck in the leg and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Three more people were wounded in a single shooting about 10 minutes earlier in Roseland on the South Side.

They were hanging out on the sidewalk about 9:35 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone fired shots from a red sedan, police said. Two 49-year-olds were each struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The third man, 42, was shot in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

At least 16 other people have been injured by gunfire throughout Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 64 people were shot across the city, 13 of them fatally. Six of those victims were teenagers and one teen was killed.