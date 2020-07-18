Man killed, 4 wounded in Lawndale shooting

article

Five people were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk and street at 3:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when two males fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 32-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Two other men, whose ages were not immediately known, were also each shot in the right leg. All four were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.