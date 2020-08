Another man is facing felony charges in connection with looting earlier this month in downtown Chicago.

Tyrone Dunlap, 33, is charged with two felony counts each of burglary and looting, according to Chicago police.

Dunlap, who lives in South Shore, was arrested Friday after investigators identified him as a suspect in a looting incident from Aug. 10, police said.

He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday, according to police.