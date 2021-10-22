Man charged with looting downtown Chicago last August

article

A 23-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing merchandise during widespread looting that took place last summer.

Taisean Harris faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of looting by an individual.

Chicago police said Harris was identified as one of the offenders who entered a retail store in the 600 block of North State Street on Aug. 10, 2020 and took merchandise from within.

Harris was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police.