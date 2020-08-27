Man charged with looting Mag Mile shop

article

Police announced charges against a 37-year-old man accused of a looting a store on the Magnificent Mile on Aug. 10.

William Easley faces a count each of burglary and looting, Chicago police said. He was arrested Wednesday while driving in Englewood.

Easley is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing later Thursday.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding a police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

Into the morning of Aug. 10, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.